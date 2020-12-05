2020 brings a big smile to my face: Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi turned film producer with Ram Singh Charlie this year. (Photo: Sharib Hashmi/Instagram)

Sharib Hashmi left his mark in, at least, half-a-dozen web shows that dropped this year and turned a film producer with Ram Singh Charlie. “I hope I can carry my success in 2020 into the New Year,” the actor said.

In this exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Hashmi looks back at a year that has gone fairly well on the work front. He also talks about the second season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Family Man.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How do you look back at 2020?

The year went very well in terms of my career. Though I know it didn’t for so many out there. I shot for a short film and a micro-series even during the lockdown. All those projects were received well. I don’t know whether these projects would have come out if the lockdown hadn’t happened. It was a highly productive year on the work front. Looking back, 2020 actually brings a big smile to my face. I just hope things normalise soon.

You were part of back-to-back projects across OTT platforms. How do you assess each of those performances?

Since The Family Man dropped towards the end of September 2019, its popularity kept growing and the positive vibes that the show generated crept into January and February, this year.

The Family Man revived my career as after Filmistaan, nothing substantial happened on the career front. Then Asur came in March. I think it was my first project to benefit from the lockdown. Despite not much promotion, Asur got so much love and appreciation from the audience. The show ran on word-of-mouth publicity. I had just two scenes in Scam 1992 and viewers still remember me as Bellary. Though a small role, it wasn’t, by any means, an insignificant one. I feel so happy to have been offered that role.

Which project made you the happiest?

Ram Singh Charlie is very close to my heart as it is my first film as a producer. Nitin (Kakkar) and I wrote it with all our heart. We were finding it difficult to release it in theatres. Finally, SonyLIV showed confidence in us and our story. The way it was received by viewers was, indeed, heart-warming. We knew it was not a film to earn Rs 100 crores. All we wanted was for it to reach an audience. Also, in Darbaan, I played my most challenging role, so far. It is a layered, emotional character that I play. My character appears in the show as young, middle-aged and an elderly. I still remember how much I loved visiting the sets of this show.

Are you satisfied with your work this year?

There’s always scope for improvement. God has been kind to me. I feel, quality-wise, the work I did this year was the same as I had done previously. It is just that this time, I chose the right projects and right characters to portray.

Any show or film this year you wished you were a part of, and why?

I really wish I was in Paatal Lok. I loved it and would’ve been happy to do any part in it. I wish I could play Hathoda Tyagi, since I don’t have the personality to be Hathiram Chaudhary. Abhishek (Banerjee) played Hathoda Tyagi and took it to another level. I don’t know if I could have done justice to that role.

What change did 2020 bring in you?

I’ve become more patient. I’ve started valuing things a lot more and learned to stay happy with what I have.

One good thing you’ll remember about 2020?

The love that the audience has given me during the lockdown. Also, the time I got to spend with family because when we are on outdoor shoots, we don’t get to see our kids for days. On the side, I also cooked and did household chores. These are the loveliest memories.

On the work front, how do you see 2021 shaping up?

I have already started shooting for a few projects. I’m eagerly awaiting the second season of The Family Man. I hope viewers like it just as much as they did the first season. The show will return on a bigger scale, with many new faces in the cast.

I’ve also shot a miniseries with Sara Khan in Kashmir. I play a very different character. Then there’s a film called The Incomplete Man. It has an amazing script. I have also sung for that movie. There are two big films in the pipeline, but I cannot divulge any details right now. I want to explore all genres. I also wish to be part of a light-hearted film, like a Priyadarshan flick.

