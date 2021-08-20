200 Halla Ho, Cartel, Comedy Premium League: What to watch on August 20

From Jason Momoa’s action thriller Sweet Girl to comedy series Comedy Premium League, here are the latest movies and shows releasing on streaming platforms today.

Title Platform Language Cartel ALTBalaji Hindi 200 – Halla Ho ZEE5 Hindi Nine Perfect Strangers Amazon Prime Video English Comedy Premium League Netflix Hindi How to Make Out BookMyShow Stream French On A Magical Night BookMyShow Stream French Becky BookMyShow Stream English The Chair Netflix English Everything Will Be Fine Netflix Spanish Man in Love Netflix Korean Sweet Girl Netflix English The Loud House Movie Netflix English

Cartel: AltBalaji

Set in present-day Mumbai, Cartel tells the story of five crime-lords based in the city. The five gangs have co-existed peacefully because of a treaty put forth by Rani Mai (Supriya Pathak) several years ago. However, a turn of events creates an imbalance between the gangs, and what happens next is what Cartel is all about. The show, which will also stream on MX Player, stars Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi and Rithvik Dhanjani in the lead roles.

200 Halla Ho: ZEE5

200 Halla Ho is inspired by a true story when 200 Dalit women lynched a rapist in an open court. The film marks the return of Amol Palekar to the movies after 12 years. Directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, 200 Halla Ho also stars Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye.

Nine Perfect Strangers: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name written by Liane Moriarty, American drama Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, a wellness-resort host. How the lives of nine people change forever during their stay at Kidman’s wellness centre forms the narrative of the show. Besides Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers also stars Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

Comedy Premium League: Netflix

A still from Netflix’s Comedy Premium League A still from Netflix’s Comedy Premium League

Comedy Premium League will have sixteen comedians, divided into four teams, who will compete to become comedy champions. The four teams which will be competing for the winner’s title are Lovable Langoors (Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathore and Aadar Malik), Naazuk Nevle (Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq and Rahul Dua), Gharelu Gilaharis (Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka and Aakash Gupta) and IDGAF Iguanas (Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Sumaira Shaikh).

Sweet Girl: Netflix

Sweet Girl follows the story of Ray Cooper, played by Jason Momoa, a devastated husband who wants to avenge the murder of his wife. Along the way, he also has to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced. The action thriller also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-Jame.