1962 The War In The Hills trailer: Abhay Deol-starrer drama takes us back to original Galwan Valley clash

1962: The War in the Hills is true to its title – a web series that puts a focus on the China-Indian war of 1962. Starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Rohan Gandotra, Meiyang Chang, and Sumeet Vyas among others, the series concerns itself with a single flashpoint in the Galwan Valley. The war itself was spread across several locations though, including Arunachal Pradesh. The series seems to have decent production quality and wins in the visual effects and cinematography department.

The flashpoint is Galwan Valley, Ladakh, in which Indian soldiers — ill-equipped, ill-prepared and ill-trained — had to fight the ruthless Chinese invaders and save Indian territory. Like nearly every military movie or show in India, it is ultimately about patriotism and soldiers’ bravery. For this reason, one can hardly expect a serious examination of the conflict. There is much to be examined about independent India’s first war against a country other than Pakistan.

But it should serve its main purpose — entertainment. There are also attempts to link the series to current developments on the border to make it more topical.

Abhay spoke about the series in an official statement, “There is something to be said about stories of such historic importance. To me, it feels like a personal responsibility to deliver the strength of Major Suraj Singh, to showcase his brave exterior as he leads his troop in a battle to the last stand, while also dealing with life as a father and husband. It’s an extraordinary story about courage that is relatable to everyone, no matter which community or culture they belong to.”

The official synopsis reads, “Inspired by true events, 1962: The War In The Hills is a fictional take about one of the fiercest battles ever fought. 125 Indian soldiers of the battalion ‘C Company’ fought 3000 Chinese to the last man and last bullet; led by their leader Major Suraj Singh. Hailing from the village of Rewari, this is also a story about their personal battles, their life beyond their uniforms and their times of love, heartbreak, longing and celebration. They band together in the harshest battlefield and hold up a strategic pass that stopped the infiltrating army from taking over a prime airstrip fighting till their last breath to protect what truly belonged to the nation – Ladakh.”

1962: The War in the Hills will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on February 26.