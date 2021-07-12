14 Phere trailer: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda deliver double the fun as Gauahar Khan plays ‘Meryl Streep of Delhi’

What will you do if your parents are not in favour of love marriage? Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s film 14 Phere offers an answer to this question, but with enough twists to give you vertigo.

The makers of 14 Phere shared the trailer of the film on Monday. It introduces Sanjay (Vikrant Massey) and Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda). The two meet during college, fall in love and start living-in together. They are ready to tie the knot now but Aditi’s father is against love marriages while Sanjay’s dad won’t acquiescence to an inter-caste union. Sanjay and Aditi come up with a unique, if non-conservative, way to handle the situation. Instead of one, they decide to have two weddings with fake parents standing in for the real deal. Enter ‘Delhi ki Meryl Streep’ Gauahar Khan.

Watch 14 Phere trailer here.

14 Phere features Vikrant in a light-hearted avatar. The actor, who is fresh off the success of crime thriller Haseen Dillruba, is at ease and a treat to watch. “I fell in love with the script immediately and can’t wait for everyone to watch it”, said Vikrant.

Kriti shines as Aditi. In fact, to an extent, you believe that she is playing herself. “Halfway through reading the script I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn’t wait to know could happen next. The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kickass script and would make for super entertaining movie! It’s not just another wedding film, that’s for sure and I can’t wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere,” shared Kriti Kharbanda.

“This is a close-knit fun family film where you will see that bonding and emotional values are very important. The film celebrates the institution of family and marriage but questions a few basic flaws in a reasonable way. We are not trying to make fun of traditions and customs; in fact, you can watch this film with your entire family, and I am sure you will have a good time. The trailer is just the beginning,” director Devanshu Singh said in a statement.

14 Phere will premiere on ZEE5 from July 23 onwards.