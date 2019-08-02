13 Reasons Why Season 3 trailer: Clay Jensen is at the centre of another mysterious death

The trailer of 13 Reasons Why Season 3 is out and this time the plot is centered around the murder of Bryce Walker, played by Justin Prentice. In the trailer, we see police investigating the crime but there are clearly a few students at Liberty High who are surely hiding something about Walker’s death.

Clay Jensen, played by Dylan Minnette, knows more than others and this is hinted in the trailer as well.

Watch the trailer of 13 Reasons Why Season 3 here:

13 Reasons Why has courted controversy in its 2-season run as many have alleged that the show mishandles the mental health aspect of teenagers. Apart from the criticism, 13 Reasons Why has also been applauded for putting forth the pressures that teenagers face in this day and age.

Created by Brian Yorkey, the series started streaming in 2017 and got instantly popular. Narrated by the character of Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, the show highlights the bullying and social pressures that teens have to go through and how it takes a toll on their mental health. It is being reported that this season will not feature Langford in the series. Recently, Netflix said that they will be re-editing the controversial graphic death scene of Langford’s character from the first season.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the fourth season of the show is already in production.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 starts streaming on August 23 on Netflix.