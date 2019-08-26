13 Reasons Why Season 3 review: We didn’t need this one

Sometimes, you don’t need another season. And when it comes to Netflix, I have come to believe this is exactly the case. What is lacking in Netflix shows is consistency, barring a few welcome exceptions like Sacred Games Season 2 and Mindhunter Season 2.

In the case of the controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why, we never needed a second season, much less a third. Whatever gripping elements the creatives had in their heads were employed in the maiden season itself. The following seasons seem forced, like they are trying to milk a ‘successful formula,’ which is what almost always happens with sequels of any kind.

However, Season 3 is a tad better than the second. At least, here the students of Liberty High have moved on from the ghost of Hannah Baker to the death of her tormentor Bryce Walker. As the trailer of the show had suggested, we are once again dealing with a whodunnit. Who killed Bryce Walker? Also, who cares? He was a bully, a rapist and a narcissist. My first reaction was — ‘good riddance,’ why is there a show about it?

But the makers show us why it is important for us to know the answer to this question. That every life matters and it is irrevocably and intricately connected to so many others. This we often forget in a blind rage of hate.

Bryce was a human after all, despite his heinous actions. And his humane, repentant side is given considerable screen time in the third season. But these issues could have been dealt with in the second season. Why drag? However, there are some new characters which bring a certain kind of freshness to the somewhat stale story. But what is perhaps one of the most disappointing things about Season 3 is that one of its primary protagonists, Clay Jensen, doesn’t grow. He is still in mourning. He is still the same caring Clay we had come to admire so much in the first season. There is no arc.

Bottomline: The show may as well have been called ‘Another Season: Why?’