13 Reasons Why first impression: Bryce Walker is dead, but is Clay Jensen involved?

The third season of 13 Reasons Why is out and much like the previous seasons, this year too, the students at Liberty High are dealing with some severe life-changing issues. The first episode opens with a disclaimer stating that the show deals with sensitive issues like sexual assault, suicide, bullying so the viewers must be cautious while watching it.

Clay (Dylan Minnette), again, is at the centre of the mystery this year and we are introduced to Ani (Grace Saif), the new girl at Liberty High. She joined the school soon after the Spring Fling when Clay and Tony (Christian Navarro) covered up for Tyler (Devin Druid). From the promotional material, we already know that the big mystery this season is ‘Who killed Bryce Walker?’

The story proceeds in two timelines eight months apart and from what we can tell after watching the first episode, the two are connected and it could be Clay who holds the key to both the events. The first timeline follows the events after the Spring Fling (Season 2’s finale) and the second timeline follows the Homecoming game which saw a brawl between students as Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), who only got mild punishment for sexually assaulting Jessica (Alisha Boe), was on the opposing team.

The police are now involved since Bryce has gone missing and the students of Liberty High, who hold each other’s deep dark secrets, have their guard up. Ani has a different take on events and she perceives the popularity that Clay enjoys differently since she is still new to the place. She also has a history with Bryce Walker but that will only be revealed as the show goes on.

As far as the storytelling is concerned, I have personally always found 13 Reasons Why too dark. A show that deals with teen suicide, bullying and emotional abuse is bound to get heavy and can take an emotional toll on its viewers.

Created by Brian Yorkey, the show has a huge fan following but there is an army of people who have criticised the show too. It is yet to be seen if 13 Reasons Why can ably solve the mystery that they have taken on for this year.

Verdict: 13 Reasons Why Season 3 is not meant to be binge-watched so please watch it at your own pace.