10 South Indian movies to make you feel good during self-isolation

The world has virtually come to a standstill, courtesy coronavirus. There is uncertainty all over the world about the future of the human race. Isolated at home, maybe alone, it is important to keep our spirits high.

Here is a list of 10 movies that would offer the much-needed comfort and remind us of the need for sacrifice, courage, compassion and kindness in these trying times.

1) Sudani from Nigeria

What it takes to be kind? Just a good heart that is willing to help another human cutting across boundaries of race, creed, religion and colour of one’s skin. The humble movie follows the struggles of a small-time local football team manager, who goes out of his way to help his injured Nigerian team member. This movie is such a heartwarmer. (Available on Netflix)

2) Anbe Sivam

Kamal Haasan in the movie is nourishment to the soul. The film reminds us of the power of compassion and the battles we can conquer by empathising with fellow human beings. It is Kamal’s most philosophical piece of work to date. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

3) Care of Kancharapalem

The movie tells us it is human nature to act irrationally sometimes. We make grave mistakes that we can’t undo. Humans are flawed and ever-evolving. All we can do is we can learn from our past mistakes, make peace with them and master the art of forgiving ourselves. (Available on Netflix)

4) Gantumoote

Director Roopa Rao’s maiden feature provides the female gaze of high-school romance. Set in the late 1990s of laid-back Bangalore city, the movie is as delicious as mango in summer. The movie’s innate sense of nostalgia and innocence will remain in your memory for a long time. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

5) Kaaka Muttai

This movie is a tale of two brothers who are burdened by poverty and malnourishment. Their lives could have been easy if they simply accept their status in society and stop being aspirational. But, no. The little soldiers put on their brave face in the face of humiliating circumstances and march on until they take what their heart desires. (Available on Hotstar)

6) Maanagaram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about ‘social distancing’ in urban cities. The movie deals with the growing culture of humans distancing themselves from their ability to care about others under the fear of survival. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

7) Premam

Director Alphonse Puthren’s romantic comedy, starring Nivin Pauly, is the cinematic equivalent of eating a chocolate brownie with ice-cream. It will fill you with enough joy to get you through the self-isolation period. (Available on Hotstar)

8) Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge

Rishab Shetty knows the exact words and images to pick for his movies that tap into our desire to feel good about being humans. The movie about a bunch of school kids leading a good fight to save their school and their right to learn in the language of their choice is a real charmer, (Available on Sun NXT)

9) Velaiilla Pattadhari

VIP is a brilliant underdog story that accurately captured the life of unemployed youth. This movie produces feel-good on an industrial scale. (Available on Sun NXT, MX Player)

10) Super Deluxe

Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s star-studded wacky and trippy drama covers every uncomfortable topic under the sun. From teenage boys trying to watch an A-rated movie to a boy discovering that his mother is the lead star in that movie, to the exploitation of a transgender to a wife cheating on her husband, you name it. Life is complex and at times messy, all we can do is just get by every day hoping that tomorrow people around us would be more considerate and accepting towards us. (Available on Netflix)

