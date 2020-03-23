10 shows worth bingeing during self-isolation

The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you staying at home? Good. You are making a significant contribution to the effort to break the spread of coronavirus. But, your period of social distancing necessarily doesn’t have to be an exercise in boredom. You can think of it as an opportunity to cultivate your knowledge of popular culture. You can spend your isolation period by watching the shows that everyone at your office had been talking about. So when you return to the office, you can give your two cents on what you make of Carrie Mathison (from Homeland) partnering with a Russian agent?

1) Homeland

Homeland is streaming on Hotstar. Homeland is streaming on Hotstar.

If you are a sucker for a thriller, this series is for you. The hit spy show is now in its eighth and final season. That means you have seven seasons of the edge of the seat thriller at your disposal. (Available on Hotstar)

2) Money Heist

Money Heist is streaming on Netflix. Money Heist is streaming on Netflix.

The Netflix Spanish series is about the classic fight between the haves and have-nots set in modern times. A bunch of small-time thieves and their handler who goes by the name The Professor rob banks and they call themselves Resistance. There is more to this heist drama than well-planned robbery. Season four is due in April, and that means you need to start now to catch up on previous three seasons. (Available on Netflix)

3) The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory is streaming on Netflix. The Big Bang Theory is streaming on Netflix.

This is a show about a bunch of dorks learning new social skills like talking to common people who are not scientists. Each episode, with a run time of little more than 20-minutes, packs a lot of information on physics, chemistry, biology and geology. By the time you finish 12 seasons, you will notice that your scientific knowledge has grown markedly. (All seasons are available on Netflix).

4) The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Handmaid’s Tale is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The United States of America becomes illiberal and falls under the control of men who nurture extreme prejudices against women. The imaginary tale shows the horrors of depriving women of freedom and punishing them for their lifestyle choices. But, remember, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. (Three seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video).

5) Kidding

The series follows the struggles of a famous fictional children entertainer Jeff Piccirillo, played by Jim Carrey. After 30 years of practically raising children across the world through his TV puppet show, Jeff learns to acknowledge negative feelings growing inside him. (Two seasons are available on Hotstar)

6) Fleabag

Fleabag is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Fleabag is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This is the best comedy series ever created about a single woman living in a metropolis. Fleabag is also the name of the protagonist of the series, who is a single woman living in London. We are never told why she is called Fleabag, but we can assume that it is society’s general perception of a single girl who lives and loves on her terms. The best part of the show is an amazing Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who frequently breaks the fourth wall to drop some wisecracks on the audience. (Two seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video).

7) Chernobyl

Chernobyl is streaming on Hotstar. Chernobyl is streaming on Hotstar.

If you are looking for a show that is equivalent to watching director Sergio Leone’s original 6-hour-long version of Once Upon A Time in America, then this miniseries fits the bill. Based on the real-life nuclear disaster in Soviet Russia in 1989, it shows the human cost of hubris. (Available on Hotstar)

8) When They See Us

This is another limited series that you don’t want to miss. Co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay, it follows the events in the aftermath of the rape and assault of Central Park jogger in 1989. When They See Us chronicles the struggles of five young boys, who lose the best period of their lives in jail due to a botched up investigation. (Available on Netflix).

9) Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Made In Heaven is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This is one of the best made Indian web series. Nobody can tell the struggles of high-class people trying to live an envious life for the sake of others like Zoya Akhtar. The series follows the lives of two high-end wedding planners, who inevitably end up fixing problems in the marriages of others, while their own lives are falling apart. (Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime Video)

10) The Family Man

If you are a sucker for a thriller with desi flavour, this is where you will find solace. Unlike James Bond, the life of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth Tiwari life is not full of margaritas and glamour. When he’s not being India’s top spy stopping terror attacks, he is a mundane middle-class family man with relationship issues. (Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime Video)

Lets us know which is your favourite.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd