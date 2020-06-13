Here are some of the best reality shows on Netflix that you can cringe-watch. Here are some of the best reality shows on Netflix that you can cringe-watch.

While we spend a huge amount of time watching content on various streaming platforms, we admit that not everything we watch is admissible in front of our friends, and cringe content surely tops that list. Cringe reality shows are the epitome of so-bad-that-it’s-good television, and Netflix has a huge collection of these. They tempt us when we want to have a good laugh and even when we want to indulge ourselves in watching something that doesn’t require our full attention.

Here are 10 reality shows on Netflix that are so bad that they are good.

1. Love is Blind

This Netflix series had a huge following when it released, but that was mainly because of the cringe content it offered. Here, single men and women interact with each other without seeing the other person. Every few episodes, the show shifts into next gear, and you can’t stop watching this deliciously bad reality show.

2. Too Hot To Handle

Another dating show, here single men and women are thrown together and they can have the best time of their lives, but the prize money they could potentially win comes with an asterisk. To stay in the competition, the contestants have to give up sex. The show yells cringe and delivers on it every few minutes.

3. Three Wives One Husband

The mini-series is just what its name suggests – there are three wives who have one husband. The polyamorous family raises kids together, and there’s also talk of another wife who might join their family. With every new revelation, this series just keeps getting absurd.

4. Yummy Mummies

Set in Australia, Yummy Mummies follows four would-be mothers who have all gotten pregnant at the same time. Three of them are BFFs, but the fourth one is painted as the vamp. Just the set-up of this reality show is so cringe-worthy that it won’t allow you to quit watching midway.

5. Selling Sunset

On paper, this one had the potential of being just another reality show, but in reality, it is so much worse than that. Selling Sunset follows a real estate company where really good looking women sell palatial houses to rich people. We see them make some weird deals while on the job and there’s tonnes of office politics as well.

6. Back with the Ex

The name says it all. This series has single people getting back together with their exes as a part of an experiment. The couples hit a lot of bumps on the way and by the end of the show, they have to decide if the experiment worked for them or not.

7. Cheapest Weddings

With just six episodes, Cheapest Weddings is one of those shows where you don’t even realise that you have spent hours watching it. It’s dramatic and emotional, but if you are just a wee bit self-aware, you will have a ton of fun watching it.

8. Dating Around

For a show of this nature, Dating Around is actually quite well produced, which is surprising. In every episode, one person is fixed up with multiple blind dates. Even though the show is produced with a high-budget, the conversations here pull the show down.

9. Married to Medicine

This show is what Grey’s Anatomy would be if there was no medicine in it. It’s a reality show involving doctors and their wives. It’s basically a spin on Real Housewives but with a medical background.

10. Below Deck

This is a behind-the-scenes reality show following a crew on a cruise. The crew members deal with their differences, a huge amount of office politics and they do just everything that makes for cringe television.

