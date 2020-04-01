Ten comfort movies of Rajinikanth you can stream right now

Rajinikanth movies available on OTT platforms. Rajinikanth movies available on OTT platforms.

If you are feeling overwhelmed by the chaos following the coronavirus outbreak, understand you are not alone. But, worrying has never solved a crisis, right? So take a step back and fall on things that give you comfort: food and movies.

When we talk about comfort movies, we don’t have to look too far. Just pick any Superstar Rajinikanth movie and be assured that for the next three hours, you will be enthralled by the antics of an absolute charmer.

1) Padayappa: The war of sexes has never been so entertaining. The tale of a headstrong lady going on a rampage after being spurned by the man of her dreams never gets boring. Of course, it is Rajinikanth who sold the tickets, but the movie belonged to Ramya Krishnan. Before Sivagami Devi, she ruled the screens as Nilambari. (You can watch Padayappa on Amazon Prime Video)

2) Annamalai: Director Suresh Krissna has shown all the best features of Rajinikanth in Annamalai. No movie has ever made dairy farming looks so desirable. (You can watch Annamalai on Amazon Prime Video)

3) Baasha: This is the movie that catapulted Rajinikanth from superstardom to demi-god status. It is the movie that made Rajinikanth, the Rajinikanth. The cult movie has since inspired many imitations, but nobody has matched the electrifying energy of Rajinikanth in the movie. (You can watch Baasha on MX Player)

4) Arunachalam: This movie is everything that a fan of Rajinikanth would want. Back in the day, rudraksha mala became a rage after it played a very important role in steering Rajinikanth towards his destination in the movie. Rajinikanth is poor, and then he becomes rich, talks politics, makes a movie, and fights elections. Oh, he also wrestles with a rowdy monkey. He does all these in the same movie. What more do you want? (You can watch the Telugu version of Arunachalam on MX Player and Sun NXT)

5) Muthu: Rajinikanth plays a loyal servant, who can fly his horse-powered chariot between mountains, deliver an impromptu performance on stage and do a lot more. Not enough? There is also the father (Rajinikanth, again), the gold-hearted millionaire, who becomes a sage after being betrayed by his relative. (You can watch Muthu on Amazon Prime Video)

6) Enthiran: We never needed a superhero movie because Rajinikanth did everything a Marvel or a DC comic hero could do. But, this is the first movie which gave a scientific explanation for superhuman Rajinikanth. An advanced humanoid robot falling in love with its master’s girlfriend will set your screens on fire. (You can watch Enthiran on Sun NXT)

7) Sivaji: A software engineer returning to his country to contribute to nation-building is met with resistance. He opts for bribery to further his novel intentions. And he is robbed of all his money and thrown onto the streets. But, corrupt bureaucrats didn’t know that they have woken up a sleeping lion. A righteous man avenging misdeeds of those in power is something that could give us satisfaction. (The Tamil version of Sivaji is on AVM Productions YouTube channel and the Telugu version is on MX Player)

8) Velaikkaran: A remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Namak Halaal, this movie gives you lessons about loyalty. It is a tailor-made role for Rajinikanth. (You can watch Velaikkaran on Amazon Prime Video)

9) Padikkadavan: Padikkadavan is another remake of an Amitabh Bachchan movie (Khud-Daar). But, we never knew that back then. All we understood and cared about is that education is useless if we lack integrity and humanity. Yes, we took our life lessons from Rajinikanth movies. He was our own Mr T. And the time is just right to revisit those words of wisdom. (You can watch Padikkadavan on Amazon Prime Video)

10) Netrikkann: Rajinikanth did not play Mr Pefect always. He had also played a flawed character during the early days of his career. One of his iconic bad-boy roles is Chakravarthy, an aged womaniser. What can be more enjoyable than Rajinikanth letting his hair down and being a flamboyant bad boy? (You can watch Netrikkann on MX Player)

