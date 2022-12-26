scorecardresearch
Hugh Jackman teases Wolverine and Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool relationship in Deadpool 3: ‘We hate each other, want to punch him…’

Hugh Jackman, whose return as Wolverine was announced during D23, revealed how they managed to revive Wolverine and bring him into the MCU, assuring fans that Deadpool 3 wouldn't alter the Logan timeline.

Deadpool 3Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 3 will release on November 8, 2024. (Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Twitter)
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, known for playing Logan aka Wolverine on-screen, has shared a teaser for Deadpool 3 by spilling some beans about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he will be part of along with Ryan Reynolds.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news website, during a recent interview with The Empire Film Podcast Jackman was asked to categorize the relationship status between Wade Wilson aka Deadpool and Wolverine. He responded, “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other. I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head.”

“Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot,” the X-Men actor added, reported Deadline.

In a recent interview, Jackman, whose return as Wolverine was announced during D23, outlined how they managed to revive Wolverine and bring him into the MCU, assuring fans that Deadpool 3 wouldn’t alter the Logan timeline.

“All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it’s science, so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too,” Jackman said on The Jess Cagle Show, as per Deadline.

The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016’s R-rated Logan, directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died in the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. It is not yet known how he will appear in Deadpool 3, which will be out in theatres on November 8, 2024.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:35:54 am
