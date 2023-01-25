scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
The moment when The Elephant Whisperers realised they have been nominated for Oscars

The team of The Elephant Whisperers watched the nominations together and connected over a video call.

A still from The Elephant Whisperers trailerA still from The Elephant Whisperers trailer
The moment when The Elephant Whisperers realised they have been nominated for Oscars
India got not just one but three Oscar nominations this year, and the documentary short film, The Elephant Whisperers, is one of them. Now, the film’s producer Guneet Monga shared how the whole team reacted when the nomination was announced.

Guneet shared a video of the live reaction of the team as they were watching the Oscar nominations, which were made by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed on Tuesday. The team, which is scattered across the globe, connected over a video call as the nominations were announced. As the nomination of their film was announced, they were seen jumping and screaming.

Sharing the video, Guneet wrote, “The Elephant Whisperers Has Been Nominated For An Oscar!!#OscarNoms
@TheAcademy. Thank you for believing in this extraordinary family. It’s been a rewarding journey to reach this far, let’s take the final leap with the same faith! (sic)”

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary about the bonding between a couple and an orphaned elephant in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. It follows their relationship and the bond between the humans and the majestic beast.

The film is competing with other nominations: Haulout, How do you measure a year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 13.

The Elephant Whisperers is currently streaming on Netflix.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 17:06 IST
