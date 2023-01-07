scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Waltair Veerayya trailer: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja face off in this massy actioner, watch

Directed by KS Ravindra, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

Waltair Veerayya trailerWaltair Veerayya releases on January 13.

The trailer of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Waltair Veerayya is out and it is exactly what the star’s fans were expecting. The film appears to be a massy actioner where the Megastar plays a local don whose authority is threatened when Ravi Teja’s character, the city commissioner comes into town.

Watch Waltair Veerayya trailer here:

During a recent press conference, Chiranjeevi spoke about how he wants to do films that his audience wants from him. He said that he has to “justify” the audience’s affection “by doing films that entertain them.”

“I no longer want to do what I want to do. I want to give what my audience wants from me. SP Balu garu (S. P. Balasubrahmanyam) would ask me why I keep doing only certain kinds of films. I told him that even I have a desire for doing different types of films and that was the reason why I did Rudraveena, Aapadbandhavudu, Swayam Krushi. But, the producers of such films were under huge pressure. By doing such films, I could win awards and appreciation, but if those films don’t entertain a larger number of audiences, I don’t think it’s fair. When so many people love me, I have to justify their affection by doing films that entertain them. And you may think that I’m doing only monotonous films, mass films, despite my talent. But, I will only do films for my fans,” he said at the Waltair Veerayya press conference.

Chiranjeevi thanked Ravi Teja for being a part of the film and shared a tweet saying, “Starting from Ravi’s decision to be a part of this film to shooting with him, and working with him after many years… made me happy. In one word, Waltair Veerayya would have been incomplete without Ravi Teja in it. Ravi Teja played a great role in giving great entertainment in the film. Soon we will discuss it.”

Waltair Veerayya releases in theatres on January 13.

