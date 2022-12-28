scorecardresearch
Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi: ‘I will only do mass, commercial movies’

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi recently opened up about doing only a certain kind of films.

Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi said a few years ago he had thoughts about experimenting with his films. But, he no longer harbors such desires. During a press conference held on Tuesday evening, Chiranjeevi suggested that he has unburdened himself of the pressure of fully utilising his talent and he’s now content with giving what his fans expect from him.

“I no longer want to do what I want to do. I want to give what my audience wants from me. SP Balu garu (S. P. Balasubrahmanyam) would ask me why I keep doing only certain kinds of films. I told him that even I have a desire for doing different types of films and that was the reason why I did Rudraveena, Aapadbandhavudu, Swayam Krushi. But, the producers of such films were under huge pressure. By doing such films, I could win awards and appreciation, but if those films don’t entertain a larger number of audiences, I don’t think it’s fair. When so many people love me, I have to justify their affection by doing films that entertain them. And you may think that I’m doing only monotonous films, mass films, despite my talent. But, I will only do films for my fans,” he said at the Waltair Veerayya press conference.

Chiranjeevi also heaped praise on director K. S. Ravindra, aka Bobby, for showing him beautifully on screen. He promised his fans that Waltair Veerayya has everything to meet their approval. He also thanked Ravi Teja for doing an important role in the movie. “Starting from Ravi’s decision to be a part of this film to shooting with him, and working with him after many years… made me happy. In one word, Waltair Veerayya would have been incomplete without Ravi Teja in it. Ravi Teja played a great role in giving great entertainment in the film. Soon we will discuss it,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement he tweeted after the press conference.

Waltair Veerayya is due to arrive in cinemas during the Sankranti festival.

