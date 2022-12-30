scorecardresearch
Waltair Veerayya song Poonakaalu Loading: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja raise the bar in this peppy number

Waltair Veerayya song Poonakalu Loading, picturised on Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, is crooned by Ram Miryala and Roll Rida.

Waltair Veerayya songWaltair Veerayya song Poonakaalu Loading is composed by DSP.
Waltair Veerayya song Poonakaalu Loading: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja raise the bar in this peppy number
Actors Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will indulge in a dance-off in the song “Poonakalu Loading” from their upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The lyrical video of “Poonakalu Loading” was released on Friday to a positive response.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, also known as DSP, has conjured up another folk-dance number for Waltair Veerayya. It’s hard to judge through the song if Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are friends or rivals in the movie. But it’s clear that both the stars will have some kind of dance-off against the backdrop of the peppy number “Poonakalu Loading”.

“Poonakalu Loading” is crooned by Ram Miryala and Roll Rida.

The stills in the lyrical video show Chiranjeevi dancing in what looks like a carnival like set-up and then Ravi Teja joins him. The video also shows Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja giving playback to hooklines of the song.

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, Waltair Veerayya also stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. It will hit theatres on January 13, 2023.

