Vishal Jethwa remembers meeting Tunisha Sharma four days before her death: ‘Little did I know…’

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who was last seen in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky, recently took to Instagram and wrote a long note in the memory of his late friend, actor Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha died of an alleged suicide on December 24. Vishal shared in his note that he last met Tunisha just four days before she passed away.

A part of his note read, “Why am I being in a silent hope that you will come back? Let me tell you, it’s not just me, but everyone you knew around, from your family to all your fans and well-wishers feel the same. It feels very painful and intolerable that you have left all your loved ones with a lot of sorrow, grief, shock but sadly, we have to accept the fact that you are gone and that we won’t be able to see you again.”

“I might sound unforgiving but can I say I am not only sad but deep down even angry and have a lot of complaints and questions to you? Just like many others have. My wish of playing a role of Radha-Krishna with you remains unfulfilled. Always will cherish the pure love I had for you, with the maddening drives, long chats, crazy family times.. Little did I know that 4 days back when we met would be the last one with you,” he added.

Vishal also wrote about Tunisha’s tattoo that read ‘Love Above Everything’ and shared that he wanted to tell her to change it to ‘Self Love Above Everything’. “I regret to have not said this,” he wrote. He concluded, “You will forever be there in everyone’s heart Tunisha. Truly gone too soon!”

Tunisha Sharma was known for her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actor recently worked with film directors Abbas-Mustan on their upcoming film 3 Monkeys. Abbas was quoted by IANS as saying, “It is a very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20, she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family.” He added, “Today’s generation at certain times doesn’t think much, but taking such a step is never right.”

Tunisha’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was charged by the police under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested on Sunday. Khan is under the police’s custody till Friday, when they will produce him before the court, where either his police custody will be extended or he may be sent to jail.