Virat Kohli India’s most valued celeb with Rs 3,542 cr value; Shah Rukh, Priyanka in top 3

Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have emerged as India’s three most valuable celebrity brands in the inaugural Fortune India-Interbrand rankings, a first-of-its-kind study that goes beyond endorsement deals and box-office numbers to assess influence, trust, engagement and long-term brand strength.

With a valuation of Rs 3,542 crore, Kohli leads the list, followed by Shah Rukh Khan at Rs 3,017 crore and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Rs 2,507 crore.

The first-ever study, released by Fortune India in partnership with global brand consultancy Interbrand, measures celebrity value through parameters such as engagement, distinctiveness, coherence, affinity and trust, rather than relying solely on endorsement fees or commercial earnings.

According to the study, Kohli’s unmatched engagement levels, authenticity as a high-performance athlete and consistent association with health-focused brands have helped him emerge as India’s most powerful celebrity brand. His influence extends well beyond cricket, aided by one of the largest social media followings among global athletes.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, continues to be viewed as one of the most trusted and enduring faces in Indian advertising. The report highlights his long-standing relationship with Hyundai, which has lasted over two decades, as an example of the consistency and reliability associated with his brand image.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s position at No. 3 reflects her unique standing as an actor, producer, entrepreneur and investor with a truly global footprint. The study notes that her ability to blend commercial success, humanitarian work and international visibility gives her a rare multi-dimensional brand identity.

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Who else made the top 10?

The rankings reveal an interesting mix of film stars and sporting icons in the rest of the top 10.

At No. 4 is former India captain MS Dhoni with a brand value of Rs 2,141 crore. The study notes that Dhoni scores highly on coherence, trust and affinity—qualities that have made him one of the most dependable celebrity endorsers in India even years after stepping away from international cricket.

Ranveer Singh ranks fifth with a brand value of Rs 2,077 crore. Known for his energetic public persona and versatility, the actor records strong scores in distinctiveness, engagement and affinity, reflecting his appeal across age groups and consumer categories.

Akshay Kumar follows closely at No. 6 with a brand value of Rs 2,064 crore. Despite fluctuations in his box-office fortunes over the years, Kumar remains among the country’s most trusted commercial faces, scoring strongly on coherence, trust and distinctiveness.

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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan secures the seventh spot with a brand value of Rs 1,933 crore. More than five decades into his career, Bachchan continues to command extraordinary trust among audiences and brands alike, with the study highlighting trust, affinity and coherence as his strongest attributes.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ranks eighth with a brand value of Rs 1,676 crore. Even years after retirement, Tendulkar remains one of India’s most respected public figures, scoring highly on trust, affinity and coherence.

Alia Bhatt is the only other woman in the top 10, securing the ninth position with a brand value of Rs 1,606 crore. The actor, who has steadily expanded her presence internationally while maintaining her standing in Hindi cinema, scores highly on distinctiveness, coherence and trust.

Rounding out the top 10 is Pushpa star Allu Arjun with a brand value of Rs 1,522 crore. The Telugu superstar’s growing pan-India appeal has translated into strong scores on affinity, distinctiveness and engagement, making him one of the fastest-growing celebrity brands in the country.