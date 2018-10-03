Violinist Balabhaskar dies week after car crash

Balabhaskar’s two-year-old daughter Tejaswini had died soon after the accident, while wife Lakshmi continues to battle for her life. Balabhaskar’s two-year-old daughter Tejaswini had died soon after the accident, while wife Lakshmi continues to battle for her life.

Music composer and violinist Balabhaskar, 40, who was critically injured in a car accident last week, died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. Balabhaskar’s two-year-old daughter Tejaswini had died soon after the accident, while wife Lakshmi continues to battle for her life.

Balabhaskar and his family were returning from a temple in Thrissur, when their car rammed into a tree near Thiruvananthapuram early on September 25.

Born into a family with musical background, Balabhaskar was trained by his uncle B Sasikumar, an ace violinist. At the age of 12, Balabhaskar gave his first public concert.

He went on to become the youngest music director in the Malayalam film industry when he composed for “Mangalya Pallak” at the age of 19. His compositions for albums ‘Ninakaai’ and ‘Aadyamayi’ are still much sought after romantic song collections.

Balabhaskar was known for his performances in fusion music. During stage shows spanning over past two decades, Balabhaskar enthralled the audience with his violin rendition of popular songs.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to Balabhaskar. The Chief Minister said Balabhaskar was a performer who had explored the vast potential of instrumental music. “He had performed as a socially-committed artiste,” said Vijayan.

Paying tribute to the violinist, actor Mohanlal shared Balabhaskar’s violin rendition of a popular melody from his film ‘Kireedam’.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to convey his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the passing of violinist Balabhaskar. A loss to the music world and to Thiruvananthapuram. My heart goes to the grieving family,” he tweeted.

Veteran singer K J Yesudas said his death was an “irreparable loss to the music world”, while actor Mohammad tweeted that “Balabhaskar’s fingers created magic. That music never dies”. With PTI Inputs

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App