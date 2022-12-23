When Vikram made Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush: ‘She is Anushka, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Amy Jackson put together’

An old video of Vikram making Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush during a TV interview has found renewed love among their fans on social media. In the interview, Vikram could be seen unhesitatingly indulging in flattery while talking about Samantha.

“You’re looking gorgeous today. I think I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today,” Vikram remarks making Samantha blush. But, the best compliment he gave her is when he’s asked to rank his female co-star based on their acting skills. Clearly, the questions on the show, Koffee with DD, were inspired by Karan Johar’s hit talk show Koffee with Karan.

Instead of ranking, Vikram talks about the best qualities he likes about his co-stars. “One of the sweetest co-stars is Anushka (Shetty). One of the most professional is Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan). One of the most gorgeous is Amy Jackson. Trisha is one of the coolest, most chilled-out people. And all these put together is Samantha,” Vikram said.

Vikram and Samantha acted together in the 2015 action drama 10 Endrathukulla. They have not collaborated again since.

Vikram is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan: 1. He played one of the Chola kings in Mani Ratnam’s directorial, which is based on Kalki’s epic novel of the same name. The first part was released to positive reviews and emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. The second part is due in cinemas next year.

Vikram is now busy shooting for director Pa.Ranjith’s period drama Thangalaan.

Samantha, meanwhile, is recovering from an autoimmune condition called myositis. She shared this news in October this year as it was taking longer than expected for her illness to go into remission. She was last seen in Yashoda. Despite mixed reviews, the film became a box office hit.