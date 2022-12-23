scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

When Vikram made Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush: ‘She is Anushka, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Amy Jackson put together’

Vikram and Samantha Ruth Prabhu acted together in the 2015 action drama 10 Endrathukulla.

A still from 10 Endrathukulla.

An old video of Vikram making Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush during a TV interview has found renewed love among their fans on social media. In the interview, Vikram could be seen unhesitatingly indulging in flattery while talking about Samantha.

“You’re looking gorgeous today. I think I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today,” Vikram remarks making Samantha blush. But, the best compliment he gave her is when he’s asked to rank his female co-star based on their acting skills. Clearly, the questions on the show, Koffee with DD, were inspired by Karan Johar’s hit talk show Koffee with Karan.

Also Read |Yash on why he went underground after KGF 2’s success: ‘If a king has to say he’s a king, he isn’t a king’

Instead of ranking, Vikram talks about the best qualities he likes about his co-stars. “One of the sweetest co-stars is Anushka (Shetty). One of the most professional is Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan). One of the most gorgeous is Amy Jackson. Trisha is one of the coolest, most chilled-out people. And all these put together is Samantha,” Vikram said.

Vikram and Samantha acted together in the 2015 action drama 10 Endrathukulla. They have not collaborated again since.

Vikram is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan: 1. He played one of the Chola kings in Mani Ratnam’s directorial, which is based on Kalki’s epic novel of the same name. The first part was released to positive reviews and emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. The second part is due in cinemas next year.

Vikram is now busy shooting for director Pa.Ranjith’s period drama Thangalaan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

Samantha, meanwhile, is recovering from an autoimmune condition called myositis. She shared this news in October this year as it was taking longer than expected for her illness to go into remission. She was last seen in Yashoda. Despite mixed reviews, the film became a box office hit.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:46:24 pm
Next Story

Kuttey song Awaara Dogs: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu take to streets as they have a face-off

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close