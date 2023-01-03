Vikkas Manaktala: Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare

Vikkas Manaktala had a short journey on Bigg Boss 16 but made an impact with his gameplay. However, a fight with Archana Gautam led to an outburst, and many believe that was the reason he was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. For the actor, it was a ‘short run’ but given he is not someone to look back, he believes in looking ahead in life. Vikkas added that he has all the love and support and he wants to embrace all of that going forward.

When asked if he holds Archana responsible for his exit, he said that the show is such that you cannot hold one aspect responsible for your eviction. “It is very unpredictable. Now coming to the question if I hold Archana responsible for my eviction, well, I consider Archana responsible for being the worst human being in the house. I hold her responsible for going beyond limits while playing the ugliest possible game. She has no respect for her parents and so respecting others is completely out of the question. I definitely think Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana and a few other contestants,” Vikkas told indianexpress.com.

Elaborating on the same, the Left Right Left actor said that he wonders why Archana is still in the Bigg Boss. He said, “Archana’s behavior is really horrible. I think she is an ugly person because of the way she curses and behaves with others. I would not like to spend a minute more with a person like her. She is still a part of the show simply because Bigg Boss is biased towards her and a couple of other contestants like Sajid ji (Khan) and Shiv Thakare.”

Vikkas Manaktala was lauded for his mature gameplay, and many fans believed he had a good chance to win the show if he participated from the start. However, the actor said he doesn’t regret his decision to enter as a wild card contestant. “I always wanted to experience life in the Bigg Boss house and after Covid, life is like ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’. So, when I got the opportunity to be a wild card, I thought I would like to experience it. Initially, we were in talks for the full show but that did not materialise. I am happy that in three weeks I have managed to develop an honest connection with the viewers through respect and integrity and so, I have no regrets.”

Vikkas claimed that he gauged the contestants quite ‘right’ but he added that he didn’t enter the house with a premeditated approach. However, the actor did name Shiv as the one who did not fit his assumption.

“I was expecting him to be a good player and that is something I said immediately after I entered the show. But he is a horrible player who has masked himself with innocence and a sweet face. But inside, he has got no merit to sustain himself. Neither he has game nor the sensibilities to march ahead as the success story of Bigg Boss Marathi is already history. He should be out of the game,” he said.

When asked to pick his top three contestants, the Main Naa Bhoolungi actor named Abdu Rozik, MC Stan and Sajid Khan. On a final note, he said that he found a friend in Ankit Gupta. “People that I wouldn’t want to see after the show are not one but two — Shiv and Archana,” Vikkas concluded.

Bigg Boss 16 airs every day on Colors.