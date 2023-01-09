Vijay’s Vaarasudu to release on January 14; Dil Raju says ‘audience will wait for good cinema’

Vijay-starrer Varisu‘s Telugu version Vaarasudu will open in cinemas in Telugu states on January 14. The film’s producer Dil Raju announced the release date in a press meet held in Hyderabad. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is slated for a release in Tamil on January 11.

Revealing the reasons behind the delayed release of Vaarasudu, Raju said, “We are releasing Vaarasudu on January 14. The Tamil version will release worldwide on January 11. The decision for the release of Vaarasudu was taken after having discussions with industry bigwigs. Although the Telugu version will be released a few days later, I have confidence in the film’s success. There will be no problem when we release a movie that is going to be a super hit. We also have the belief that the audience will wait for good cinema. The main reason to release our film on January 14 is we have Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy on January 12, and on the 13th, Waltair Veerayya’s release. My main intentions are these movies should release first and our big Telugu stars should get theatres everywhere.”

He added, “Many times I clarified that our Vaarasudu is not a competition to these two movies. Our movie is a proper family entertainer and a festival film. I have taken this decision on a positive note. All cinemas should prosper and run well. Producers, distributors, everyone should do well financially, and they should be happy.”

Dil Raju also refuted rumours that the delay in the release of Vaarasudu is due to pending post-production work. He said, “All this is wrong news. Telugu version’s copy is ready, and I will have the film’s censor certificate tomorrow.”

Talking about the box office clash between Varisu and Thunivu in Tamil Nadu, Raju shared, “Actually, we have decided Varisu’s release date after having discussions with that film’s (Thunivu) producer. We thought of releasing both films on the same date, either on January 11 or 12. According to that, the decision was taken.”

Vaarasudu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha and Sangeetha Krish among others.