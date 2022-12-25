Vijay sings Ranjithame at Varisu audio launch amid loud cheers in viral video, Rashmika Mandanna claps along. Watch

Fans were overjoyed and cheered as Vijay sang Ranjithame at the audio launch of Varisu in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday night. In a video going viral on social media, Vijay is seen crooning the track, while Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film, smiled and cheered for him too. The event was also attended by Prakash Raj, Shaam, lyricist Vivek, Shankar Mahadevan, Sarathkumar, and Srikanth.

Another video of Vijay taking a video of the crowd is also doing the rounds on social media:

It was a mass celebration of sorts as fans raised slogans in praise of Vijay and lit up the whole stadium with flashlights, singing along to the songs at the launch. There was further feverish hype as it was the first time in two years that Vijay was addressing such a big crowd. He was not able to conduct promotions of this scale during the release of Beast and Master owing to the pandemic.

Vijay’s Varisu is clashing with Ajith’s Thunivu. It remains to be seen if Vijay will comment on the upcoming box office face-off. Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is getting released both in Tamil and Telugu (Vaarasudu) simultaneously during Pongal.