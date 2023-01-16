When Vijay Sethupathi said fan adulation scared him a lot: ‘Fawning over actors is pretty useless’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi never imagined that he would become one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema. For him, as he once said, while the rest of his classmates in childhood were planning their careers, he thought about ‘drifting’ through life. After moving to Dubai to pay off loans, he returned to India and became an accountant for a theatre group and then stumbled into acting. He doesn’t like to call this phase a ‘struggle’—for him, it was all about learning.

After starring in uncredited and later supporting roles in films, Sethupathi played the lead in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakatru in 2010. Since then, he played several diverse roles, ranging from a delivery boy in Pizza(2012), a kidnapper in Soodhu Kauvvam (2013), an old man in Orange Mittai(2015) a rural accountant in Aandavan Kattalai (2016), or a man yearning for his school sweetheart in 96, Sethupathi established a reputation for taking on any role with much panache and ease.

Speaking to Scroll in 2017, just before he propelled to further fame with Vikram Vedha—a film that would see the Bollywood remake in 2022, Sethupathi said that he knew that Vedha was the role for him. “The wisdom of Vedhalam emerges from life itself. He views life so beautifully. I feel I’m more close to him.” Later filmmakers Pushkar and Gayatri complemented this belief and said in an interview that Vijay Sethupathi was their first choice for the film, as he was exactly what they had in mind for Vedha. They said that they had a ‘strong conviction’ that he would be the perfect Vedha. “We had really loved what what he had done before,” Pushkar had said. “His basic personality is a lot like Vedha,” he said. The film turned out to be a huge success, and Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Vedha in the Bollywood remake had to contend with a lot of comparisons to Sethupathi.

Nevertheless, Sethupathi seems untouched by his stardom and doesn’t try to change himself for a glamorous public image. Despite ups and downs in his life, Sethupathi was adamant to not call them struggles. He said that he wasn’t ‘pre-ordained’ to get into acting, he had just wanted a simple life of paying off loans, and getting married. “My friend once said that I was born an actor. I disagreed with him and said that I had no relationship with acting, and that I didn’t even watch films. So it could not have been preordained. I only wanted to pay up my loans, get married and build a house of my own. A career in films happened in the strangest way when I was trying to find myself. My friend turned around and said that the years before my entry into films prepared me to become an actor by giving me a wealth of experiences. A phase of learning should not be called a struggle.”

Fan adulation scared him a lot, as he believed that fans ‘don’t know the petty, weird, normal thoughts’ he has as a person. “I want to tell them that fandom should be within its limits. A fan who does not hurt himself fawning over me is my favourite. I want to tell them that fawning over us actors is pretty useless.”