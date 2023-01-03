Vijay film Varisu’s trailer to be launched on this date, see details inside

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu’s trailer will be launched on Wednesday at 5 pm, the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations announced on Tuesday.

“#VaaThalaivaa it’s time for #VarisuTrailer. Releasing Tomorrow at 5 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel. See ‘U’ soon nanba. #VarisuGetsCleanU,” read the banner’s post.

Vijay’s Varisu is aiming for a Pongal release. The film will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office. Not too long ago, a grand audio launch for the film was held in Chennai, which saw lead star Vijay both singing and dancing on the stage, much to his fans’ delight.

However, one person was not exactly happy with Vijay’s appearance during the audio launch. Composer James Vasanthan recently criticised the actor’s choice of attire, and said he could have dressed in a better fashion, especially since it was such a big day for the team.

“I felt disturbed immediately after I saw Vijay’s appearance on the stage. I thought he could have gotten his hair and beard done for the event and also could have dressed up a little in accordance with the grandness of the event. He might have thought it was a sign of simplicity or his fans might make such an argument. But simplicity and appropriateness are two different things,” a section of his Facebook post read.

Apart from the soon-to-release Varisu, Vijay also has Thalapathy 67 in the pipeline.