scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Vijay film Varisu’s trailer to be launched on this date, see details inside

Vijay's Varisu is aiming for a Pongal release. The film will clash with Ajith's Thunivu at the box office.

varisuVijay in a still from Varisu.
Listen to this article
Vijay film Varisu’s trailer to be launched on this date, see details inside
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu’s trailer will be launched on Wednesday at 5 pm, the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations announced on Tuesday.

“#VaaThalaivaa it’s time for #VarisuTrailer. Releasing Tomorrow at 5 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel. See ‘U’ soon nanba. #VarisuGetsCleanU,” read the banner’s post.

Vijay’s Varisu is aiming for a Pongal release. The film will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office. Not too long ago, a grand audio launch for the film was held in Chennai, which saw lead star Vijay both singing and dancing on the stage, much to his fans’ delight.

However, one person was not exactly happy with Vijay’s appearance during the audio launch. Composer James Vasanthan recently criticised the actor’s choice of attire, and said he could have dressed in a better fashion, especially since it was such a big day for the team.

Also Read |Amid Vijay vs Ajith debate, Varisu star reveals his true rival: ‘He was the reason for my growth’

“I felt disturbed immediately after I saw Vijay’s appearance on the stage. I thought he could have gotten his hair and beard done for the event and also could have dressed up a little in accordance with the grandness of the event. He might have thought it was a sign of simplicity or his fans might make such an argument. But simplicity and appropriateness are two different things,” a section of his Facebook post read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Apart from the soon-to-release Varisu, Vijay also has Thalapathy 67 in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 18:12 IST
Next Story

Kannada rappers Chindi Chitranna, Kata call out Bengaluru’s infamous potholes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close