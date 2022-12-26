scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda turns Santa, announces all expenses-paid trip for fans

As a part of his Deverasanta tradition, on Christmas day, Vijay Deverakonda announced an all-expenses-paid trip for 100 of his fans.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Khushi. (Photo: TheDeverakonda/Twitter)
Every Christmas, actor Vijay Deverakonda surprises his fans with his special thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta. Christmas 2022 was no exception as the Arjun Reddy star announced an all-expenses-paid trip for 100 of his fans. Vijay created a poll on his social media handle for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel. He asked if his fans want a trip to — Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India.

Deverakonda tweeted, “#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022”

Vijay Deverakonda’s post left his fans excited. They flooded his Twitter post with likes and comments.

“Best Christmas gift…Thank you Anna,” a social media user commented.

“Mountains or just meet me anywhere,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. He will be next seen in the romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023. The actor is also all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 05:18:15 pm
ie-banner

ie-banner

Photos

Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif, Katrina-Vicky's
Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif, and Katrina-Vicky’s joyous Christmas celebration photos are here
