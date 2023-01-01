scorecardresearch
Vignesh Shivan shares highlights from 2022: ‘Getting married to my thangam Nayanthara…’

Vignesh Shivan married actor Nayanthara in June 2022, and the two also welcomed twin sons via surrogacy.

Vignesh Shivan shared a series of posts expressing his heartfelt gratitude. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Twitter)
Vignesh Shivan shares highlights from 2022: 'Getting married to my thangam Nayanthara…'
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan certainly had a great 2022. While Vignesh married actor Nayanthara, the two also welcomed twin sons via surrogacy. He also helmed the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and will soon collaborate with Ajith. On the first day of the year, Vignesh shared a series of posts expressing his heartfelt gratitude to “everyone who made this year soooo special for me”.

Vignesh’s first post read, “Thank You 2022 – 2 0 Two Two!! You were Twoooooo Good to me! Here’s my detailed heartfelt gratitude note to everyone who made this year soooo special for me! Thank You thread 2022 – 2023. Part 1 ☺️😇 – On a scale 10 she’s Nayan & me the 1😍.” The post, with photos from Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding, also featured a note which read, “Thank you 2 – 0 – Two Two. I can say this was the best year of my life. Most of the memories that should make me feel content & happy about my life when am old – should be from this year. My Thank You note – Part 1. Getting married to the love of my life! My Thangam Nayanthara.. In a blessed fashion ! A dreamy year for my family too to cherish so many moments with Legends and Superstars gracing the greatest occasion of my life.”

The ‘part two’ of the post featured photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh with ‘the two’ kids. The note in the post read, “2022 – My Thank You note – Part Two. getting blessed with two Boys who jus make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them … the tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could :) Tw0000Blessed I feel always. Thank God.”

The other posts are about Vignesh Shivan’s 2022 directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chess Olympiad, production venture Connect and upcoming film with Ajith.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married on June 9 and welcomed twin boys in October, four months after their wedding.

In a recent interview that was released on the YouTube channel of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s production house, Rowdy Pictures, Nayanthara opened up about her life after marriage.

Nayanthara revealed that marriage hasn’t changed anything for her. She also wondered why women start feeling restricted post-marriage and children. “I don’t know why it is still part of the debate. Why is it even a topic of discussion that can or cannot women work after marriage? Marriage is not an interval point. There’s so much more to it after that. Marriage makes you feel settled in life. When you feel that way, you want to achieve more. I think that’s the mindset of most of the women I have seen,” she shared.

