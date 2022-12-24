scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Veteran theatre artist Bibhash Chakraborty hospitalised after suffering a heart atatck

“His condition is stable. However, he is under observation. He has several old age-related illnesses,” a senior official of the hospital said.

Bibhash Chakraborty is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Veteran Bengali theatre personality and social activist Bibhash Chakraborty has been rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest, authorities said on Saturday.

The octogenarian actor, who has been suffering from old age-related complications, was taken to the hospital late Friday night after he had a heart attack, they said.

Chakraborty, who joined the Bengali theatre group Nandikar, in the 1960s, has acted in several plays. Later, after leaving Theatre Workshop, the theatre group he formed, he went on to direct several plays such as Rajrakta and Chakbhanga Modhu.

Chakraborty had been associated with Paschim Banga Natya Akademi for many years as a member since it was set up. He formed the theatre group Anya Theatre.

He had resigned from Paschim Banga Natya Akademi in 2018 owing to his old age.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:18:36 pm
