Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy dies at 79

Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy, who immortalised popular literary character, Tenyda, died on Sunday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 79 and is survived by his son and daughter, family sources said. His wife, actress Jui Banerjee, died a few years back. Roy died at his Salt Lake residence around 10:20 pm.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as veteran Bengali actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Aparna Sen condoled his death. Banerjee said in a tweet, “Saddened at the passing away of noted actor Chinmoy Roy. From the character of Tenyda to his performance in Basanta Bilap, from Mouchak to Galpo Holeo Sotti, his acting has mesmerised everybody. My condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

Chatterjee, who was Roy’s co-actor in many films, said: “He was a powerful actor whose potential was not fully utilised.”

Actor-director Aparna Sen, who had acted with Roy in several Bengali movies, including Basanta Bilap, said: “One after another, people belonging to our era are leaving us. He was a very good actor and his absence will be felt”.

Roy’s body was kept at Technician’s Studio and Rabindra Sadan, where his admirers paid their last respects to him.

Born in Kumilla district in present-day Bangladesh in 1940, Roy had started his career in Bengali films in the ‘60s and became indispensable to film-makers for his portrayal of comic characters, retaining the very essence of Bengaliness.

He is remembered for his prominent films like Basanta Bilap and Dhonni Meye. Roy was cast by Satyajit Ray in a small role in children’s fantasy, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

He had immortalised the character of Tenyda in the film Charmurti, which became a major hit in 1978.