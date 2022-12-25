scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passes away at 78

Chalapathi Rao was best known for his comic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema and had starred in over 600 films. He is also the father of actor-filmmaker Ravi Babu.

Chalapathi RaoChalapathi Rao passes away (Photo: PR Handout)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passed away on Sunday morning (December 25) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 78 years old. Chalapathi Rao was best known for his comic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema and had starred in over 600 films.

Also Read |Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously conferred ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award at rain-hit event

Rao was from Baliparru, Andhra Pradesh.  His son Ravi Babu is also an actor, filmmaker, and producer in Tollywood. Rao had starred in innumerable films including Sakshi (1966), Driver Ramudu (1979), Vajram (1995), and even the Bollywood film Kick (2009).

After the news of his death broke, there was an outpouring of condolences and grief on Twitter, with many calling him the ‘finest and boldest’ actors of the current generation. Fans took to social media and shared old videos of him from films. One wrote, “Finest and boldest actor of the past and present generation  Miss you and your apt roles Om shanti.” Another condoled, “We lost another great actor…” A third added that it was a ‘terrible’ year for Tollywood. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

He is survived by his wife Indumaty, and their three children, one of whom is the actor-filmmaker Ravi Babu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:52:35 am
Next Story

AIADMK observes MGR’s death anniversary

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close