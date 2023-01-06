Veera Simha Reddy trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna promises to bring his signature style action, aggression to the screen

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in Gopichand Malineni directorial Veera Simha Reddy. As the makers dropped the trailer of the film on Friday, fans got a glimpse of Balakrishna’s action, aggression and some emotion in the film.

The trailer has Balakrishna doing some high-octane action and delivering powerful dialogues. But it doesn’t show much of leading lady Shruti Haasan.

Check out the Veera Simha Reddy’s trailer –

Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay. The movie will release on January 12.

At the box office, Balakrishna’s film will clash with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which is set to release on January 13. Waltair Veerayya has been directed by Bobby and also stars Shruti Haasan.