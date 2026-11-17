Varuvaaiy makes history as the first Tamil song nominated at the Grammys

A contemporary reimagining of Varuvaaiy, a devotional poem dedicated to Lord Krishna, written over a century ago by renowned Tamil poet and social reformer Subramania Bharati and a staple of the Carnatic concert repertoire, has earned a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in February 2027.

Composed by Indian-American composer and playback singer Devan Ekambaram, featuring neo-jazz and Carnatic classical vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, who goes by the stage moniker Susha, the poem, interpreted in raag Desh along with contemporary instrumentation, has become the first Tamil song ever to find a nomination at the Grammys. This is also India’s only nomination at the Grammys this year.

Ekambaram, who grew up in the US, and while studying engineering at the University of Illinois in 1995, travelled to India during a college summer break to explore opportunities in music. He got a record deal in Chennai and recorded his debut album which was heard by composer AR Rahman. He then debuted as a playback singer with Rahman in 1999 with a song in director Kathir’s Kadhalar Dhinam. By now, he has sung in over 500 films and debuted as a composer in 2010. “I’m so thrilled, proud and honoured… This is such a special moment.. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition,” Ekambaram wrote on social media.

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As for Susha, she began her training in Carnatic classical music and later studied jazz at the University of Toronto and her work draws on Indian melodic traditions, jazz improvisation and contemporary sounds. In 2019, she was selected as one of the top 24 artistes of AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo’s NEXA Music initiative, which was to identify and mentor independent English-language musicians. In August 2026, she released her debut album, Love Language, a 12-track collection written over nearly a decade, moving between English and Tamil.

The two artistes will compete against five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, who is nominated for Bando [Orchestral], featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, Spanish singer Rosalía, a collaboration between Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and a track by KerreKe, Mireya Ramos and Alex E Chávez.

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Varuvaaiy had Bharati ask Krishna to descend into human intellect and destroy the demons, metaphors for colonial rule of the time. While its exact date is not known, the poem is likely to have been written during Bharati’s decade-long exile in French-ruled Pondicherry, where he fled to escape British arrest warrants.

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The only other India connection at the Grammys this time includes a nomination for the album The Mountain by English virtual alternative rock and art-pop band Gorillaz. The album features Indian artistes Anoushka Shankar, Ajay Prasanna, Asha Bhosle and Amaan and Ayaan Ali Khan among others.

At this year’s nominations, British singer-songwriter RAYE, aka Rachel Agatha Keen, leads the tally with 11 nominations, followed by Spain’s Rosalía with nine. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers have seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and Olivia Dean have six each. With a nod for the song Morning Dew (Donk) in the Best R&B Solo Performance category, Grammy’s most decorated musician, Beyoncé, has become the first musician to reach 100 career nominations, a landmark that puts her in a league of her own.