Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Varisu trailer: Vijay promises a perfect family entertainer

The trailer of Vijay's Varisu is here, and it looks like a solid contender for Ajith's Thunivu.

VijayVijay in Varisu.

The trailer of Vijay’s Varisu is here, and as the film’s producer Dil Raju said at the audio launch, the upcoming movie looks like a complete family entertainer that will cater to all sects of Vijay fans. Vijay is playing the role of an heir to a rich entrepreneur and the film is about his return to his hometown after a major event.

The trailer of Varisu pretty much reveals the plot of the film, which is very unlike a star’s movie. It tells the story of one big joint family of Vijay, who has two elder brothers. The happy family has Sarathkumar playing the patriarch, and the conflict comes when a business rival of the protagonist’s father wants to take down the entire family. As the family gets shattered, Vijay’s character has to toil to bring it back together with his brain and brawn.

The highlight of the trailer is when Vijay undercuts his own iconic dialogue from his 1996 film Poove Unakkaga, which has some outdated ideas about love.

Watch the trailer of Varisu here:

Varisu is a solid contender to Ajith’s Thunivu. While the latter is an actioner with Ajith playing a character with grey shades that would be a huge treat to his fans, Varisu might end up attracting crowds from all walks of life as it has all elements of a typical commercial entertainer.

ALSO READ |Amid Varisu vs Thunivu row, here’s a throwback to Vijay and Ajith chilling together

Varisu also has Rashmika Mandannna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Jeyasudha, and Shaam in pivotal roles. The film has music by S Thaman, who has delivered chartbusters for Vijay. It is also releasing in Telugu as Varasudu on the same day.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 17:20 IST


