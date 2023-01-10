Vijay’s Varisu movie release, review LIVE UPDATES

Vijay-starrer Varisu is all set to release in theatres on Wednesday. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and produced by Dil Raju.

At the audio launch of the film, producer Dil Raju called it a complete family entertainer that will please Vijay’s fans across all age groups. The film clashes with Ajith’s Thunivu as they are both releasing on the same date. Earlier, Dil Raju ignited some controversy amongst the two stars’ fan base as he said that Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, he said, “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that. There are 800-odd screens in the state and I’m begging them to give me more than 400 screens. I’m requesting at least 50 more screens. This is business. Even though I have a big film, I have to beg for screens. It’s not a monopoly, right?”

In 2014, Vijay’s Jilla clashed against Ajith’s Veeram and fan groups of the two stars have been in a dispute since then. The fan battle first came to light in 2001 when Ajith’s Dheena and Vijay’s Friends clashed at the box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan clashing at the box office and told Pinkvilla, “It is like Avengers and Avatar’s clash in Hollywood and Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.” He added that since Tamil Nadu has around 1000 screens, the division of screens between the two stars has been a point of debate.