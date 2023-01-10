scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Vijay's Varisu movie release, review LIVE UPDATES

Vijay-starrer Varisu movie review, movie launch LIVE UPDATES: Vijay's film Varisu will face tough competition against Ajith's Thunivu. Both films will release simultaneously in Tamil Nadu.

By: Entertainment Desk
Updated: January 10, 2023 1:29:42 pm
Vijay's Varisu movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: Varisu releases in theatres on January 11.

Vijay-starrer Varisu is all set to release in theatres on Wednesday. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and produced by Dil Raju.

At the audio launch of the film, producer Dil Raju called it a complete family entertainer that will please Vijay’s fans across all age groups. The film clashes with Ajith’s Thunivu as they are both releasing on the same date. Earlier, Dil Raju ignited some controversy amongst the two stars’ fan base as he said that Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, he said, “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that. There are 800-odd screens in the state and I’m begging them to give me more than 400 screens. I’m requesting at least 50 more screens. This is business. Even though I have a big film, I have to beg for screens. It’s not a monopoly, right?”

In 2014, Vijay’s Jilla clashed against Ajith’s Veeram and fan groups of the two stars have been in a dispute since then. The fan battle first came to light in 2001 when Ajith’s Dheena and Vijay’s Friends clashed at the box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan clashing at the box office and told Pinkvilla, “It is like Avengers and Avatar’s clash in Hollywood and Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.” He added that since Tamil Nadu has around 1000 screens, the division of screens between the two stars has been a point of debate.

Live Blog

Check out all the latest updates on Vijay's Varisu here:

13:29 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Varisu has sold over 81,500 tickets in Karnataka

A tweet from Karnataka Talkies, which tracks ticket sales in Karnataka, claims that the film has sold over 81,000 tickets in the state. "#Varisu has sold 81,500+ Tickets in Karnataka worth close to ₹2 Crores," read teh tweet. 

13:08 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Varisu to have a wide release in Kerala

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared on Twitter that Varisu will release in in 400+ screens in Kerala. The state has a total of 643 screens.

13:03 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Vijay's Varisu to release tomorrow

Vijay starrer Varisu is set to release on January 11. The film will release in Telugu states on January 14.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai told Pinkvilla that both films might churn out an opening weekend of Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu. He added that the films could have avoided the clash if the makers or the stars would have had a healthy chat about it. "I personally think, if both the producers would have sat over the table or both the actors could have called each other to avoid the clash, that could have been much better for the industry. But in this case, the competition is big and the Southern stars have big egos about who is number one. Even in Bollywood, I don't see such clashes because there, distributors sit together and discuss but here, star power is overpowering stakeholders, distributors, cinema owners and so, they really don't have a say. A healthy two-week gap would have been advisable," he said.

In Telugu states, Varisu's release has been postponed by three days to avoid a clash with Thunivu. Vaarasudu, the film's Telugu version, will hit the screens of January 14. In Telugu states, Ajith's film is not facing any competition against Vijay but they will have to face Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

Veera Simha Reddy is releasing on January 12 and Waltair Veerayya is releasing on January 13, which means that Thunivu will get a headstart in this sector.

