Varisu movie review: It’s everything that we expected of this family drama but that’s not a complaint

Varisu turns out exactly the way you want it to be. There’s nothing novel about the plot of the film. It’s a mix-mash of Srimanthudu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Maharshi and every other iteration of that one story about the succession of the reluctant son, who turns out to be the only hope to save the empire. Despite the generic story, Varisu works because of the conviction of the director, who is pretty aware of what he is doing.

Vamshi Paidipally takes all the age-old tropes of a commercial family entertainer and make them work… well to a large extent. What doesn’t work are the underwhelming dialogues and many stretches in the second half of Varisu, where the film loses its focus only to return for the climax.

The high points are undoubtedly Vijay and his return to humour. His scenes with Yogi Babu, though few and fleeting, make a lot difference. Of all things, the self-awareness of Varisu that it is a film that’s meant only to entertain makes it stand apart from other commercial entertainers. That doesn’t mean one can give a clean chit to lot of the flaws.

NOTE: This is the first impression of Varisu. The complete movie review will be available in a few hours.