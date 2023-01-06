Varisu, Bangalore Days, Urmi art director Sunil Babu passes away at 50

Renowned art director Sunil Babu, who is known for his work across film industries in India, passed away in Ernakulam, Kerala on Wednesday. According to reports, Sunil died due to a heart attack at a private hospital. He was 50.

The Malayalam art director has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. He is known for his work on Bangalore Days, Ghajini, and Banglore Day. Sunil Babu was also part of Vijay’s upcoming film, Varisu.

Sunil has won the State Film Award for Best Art Director for the film Anantabhadra (2005).

The untimely death of Sunil has shocked celebrities, who have expressed their condolences on social media. “Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil,” wrote Malayalam director Anjali Menon.

Acclaimed cinematographer Santhosh Sivan shared a post on Facebook which read, “you leave a void in many lives, my dear friend Sunil babu, Production Designer. God Bless Rest in peace (sic)”

Deeply saddened to hear that #SunilBabu is no more… In your art, we will meet you again! Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/GCIoMsvy9D — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) January 6, 2023

Sunil recently worked in Sita Ramam, which turned out to be a hit. The film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movie paid a tribute to him on Twitter.