Crowd goes berserk as Vijay greets fans at Varisu audio launch. See photos, videos

Varisu audio launch is nothing than a celebration for the fans of the star and photos and videos from the event being shared on social media suggest that the fans had a gala time here. Things reached their crescendo when the hero of the event, Vijay, made an entry waving at his fans. A special ramp was made at the center of the arena for the actor to walk and wave in every direction.

Though the event was quite lavish, Vijay was dressed in a simple, yet classic attire. For his footwear, Vijay chose to wear casual leather sandals.

Check out photos, videos from the event

The event was also attended by the film’s co-lead actor Rashmika Mandanna. Prakash Raj, Shaam, lyricist Vivek, Shankar Mahadevan, Sarathkumar, and Srikanth also attended the event.

Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is getting released both in Tamil and Telugu (Vaarasudu) simultaneously during Pongal. It will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office.