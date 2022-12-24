Crowd goes berserk as Vijay greets fans at Varisu audio launch. See photos, videos

Varisu audio launch is nothing than a celebration for the fans of the star and photos and videos from the event being shared on social media suggest that the fans had a gala time here. Things reached their crescendo when the hero of the event, Vijay, made an entry waving at his fans. A special ramp was made at the center of the arena for the actor to walk and wave in every direction.
Though the event was quite lavish, Vijay was dressed in a simple, yet classic attire. For his footwear, Vijay chose to wear casual leather sandals.
Check out photos, videos from the event
எங்க அண்ணன் 😎#VarisuAudioLaunch #Varisu pic.twitter.com/NqbLs8YOTS
பார்த்தால் வரமே 🥺🥺🥺🥺😍😍😍#VarisuAudioLaunchpic.twitter.com/OFCsYqlh0h
Definitely #Varisu will a Big Hit ~ Sarath Kumar pic.twitter.com/GJVN3WSx0S
The event was also attended by the film’s co-lead actor Rashmika Mandanna. Prakash Raj, Shaam, lyricist Vivek, Shankar Mahadevan, Sarathkumar, and Srikanth also attended the event.
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) December 24, 2022Subscriber Only Stories
Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is getting released both in Tamil and Telugu (Vaarasudu) simultaneously during Pongal. It will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office.