scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Varisu audio launch has Vijay’s fans cheering, singing in unison. See photos, videos

Pictures and videos from the audio launch of Vijay's Varisu look like a festival is underway.

A screenshot from Ranjithame songA screenshot from Ranjithame song
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The celebrations have already begun for Vijay’s fans as they throng Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where the audio launch of Varisu is set to take place on Saturday evening. Videos and photos from the event are being shared on social media under the hashtag #VarisuAudioLaunch, which is trending on Twitter.

From raising slogans in praise of Vijay to lighting up the whole stadium with flashlights, Vijay’s fans have turned the event into a festival. Here are some of the glimpses from the event:

Fans are also excited about the fact that Vijay will be talking to such a massive crowd after a gap of about two years as his previous ventures Master and Beast did not host any grand events. While Master album launch was restricted to a limited crowd due to pandemic constraints, Beast did not host any event.

ALSO READ |Is there any swipe at Ajith in Vijay’s Varisu? Writer Vivek answers

Vijay’s Varisu is clashing with Ajith’s Thunivu. It has to be seen if Vijay will comment on the upcoming box office face-off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathukumar, Jeyasudha, Radaikaa, and Prabhu in pivotal roles. It has music by S Thaman, who has already unveiled three songs–Ranjithame, Thee Thalapathy, and Soul of Varisu–from the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 05:02:27 pm
Next Story

Alia Bhatt calls childbirth a ‘miracle’ as she vows ‘never be hard on myself again’: ‘After what my body did this year…’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close