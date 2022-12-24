Varisu audio launch has Vijay’s fans cheering, singing in unison. See photos, videos

The celebrations have already begun for Vijay’s fans as they throng Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where the audio launch of Varisu is set to take place on Saturday evening. Videos and photos from the event are being shared on social media under the hashtag #VarisuAudioLaunch, which is trending on Twitter.

From raising slogans in praise of Vijay to lighting up the whole stadium with flashlights, Vijay’s fans have turned the event into a festival. Here are some of the glimpses from the event:

#Varisu Audio launch to start in couple of minutes⌛

The venue is all set with the roar of fans🔥#VarisuAudioLaunchpic.twitter.com/Ho6FBo1Y0M — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 24, 2022

Fans are also excited about the fact that Vijay will be talking to such a massive crowd after a gap of about two years as his previous ventures Master and Beast did not host any grand events. While Master album launch was restricted to a limited crowd due to pandemic constraints, Beast did not host any event.

Vijay’s Varisu is clashing with Ajith’s Thunivu. It has to be seen if Vijay will comment on the upcoming box office face-off.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathukumar, Jeyasudha, Radaikaa, and Prabhu in pivotal roles. It has music by S Thaman, who has already unveiled three songs–Ranjithame, Thee Thalapathy, and Soul of Varisu–from the film.