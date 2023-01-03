scorecardresearch
Twitter suspends Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G’s account for violating rules

Kishore Kumar G, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film Kantara, is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.

Kishore Kumar GKishore Kumar G recently featured in Kantara film. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)
Microblogging site Twitter has suspended Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G’s account for flouting its rules. Kishore, also known for web series She and The Family Man season one, was active on the platform from the handle ‘@actorkishore’.

“Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor’s handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.

Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year’s hit Kannada film Kantara, is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media. The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.

In one Instagram post, he termed December 30 “Black Day” for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV. In another post on the platform on January 1, he talked about a purported video of a man “who insulted God Kantara” and dies a “bloody death”.

Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote: “Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don’t, it doesn’t.

“But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice.”

Set in rural Karnataka, Kantara explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 13:47 IST
