Chinmayi Sripaada, Khushboo Patani react to Twisha Sharma’s death: ‘Was marriage so necessary?’

The death of former actor Twisha Sharma has triggered outrage across the country. Twisha was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 12, following which police registered an FIR against her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. The case has since drawn strong reactions from several public figures.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted strongly to the incident on X, questioning the mindset that treats daughters as a responsibility to be handed over after marriage. Referring to Twisha’s death, she wrote, “Twisha’s death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy. The girl can die at the in-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok?”

Twisha’s death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy.

The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 19, 2026

Khushboo Patani reacts to Twisha’s death

Khushboo Patani, former Indian Army officer and sister of actor Disha Patani has also reacted to Twisha’s death. Through a series of Instagram stories, Khushboo questioned the societal pressure placed on women to marry, even at the cost of their safety and happiness.

In one of her posts, she wrote, “Dahez ki aag mein jalti har beti ki khabar ek sawal chor jati hai, kya sach mein shaadi itni zaruri thi? (Every news of a daughter burning in the fire of dowry leaves behind one question, was marriage really so necessary?)”

Khushboo also spoke about how women are conditioned from childhood to believe marriage is compulsory. “Samaj bachpan se sikhata hai ‘Ek umra ke baad shaadi kar lo…’ ‘Akeli ladki achi nahi lagti…’ ‘Log kya kahenge (Society teaches us from childhood, ‘Get married after a certain age…’ ‘A girl doesn’t look good alone…’ ‘What will people say?’)” she wrote, before adding, “But no one taught us that living alone is also an art. Being happy with yourself is also a way of life.”

ALSO READ: Films she left behind: Twisha Sharma’s journey from Miss Pune to Prime Video thriller

In another post, she argued that responsibility in such cases often extends beyond abusive in-laws. “Aaj jitney zimmedar galat saas sasur hote hain, utni hi kayi baar chup rehne wale maa baap bhi hote hain (Many times, parents who stay silent are just as responsible as abusive in-laws),” she wrote, speaking about how many women who confide in their parents are instead told to compromise and “adjust” after marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani(KP) (@khushboo_patani)

Khushboo further urged women to reject marriages tied to dowry demands. “Have guts to live alone and say no to marriage if it is all about dowry. Take your right back in the legal battle. Marna nahi hain, Maarna hai!” she wrote.

Ending her posts, she signed off with, “Your sister, born to be single.”

About Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. Less than six months later, on May 12, she was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area.

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Following the incident, police registered an FIR against her husband and mother-in-law, retired District Additional Judge (ADJ) Giribala Singh, under charges of dowry death and harassment. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has since been constituted to probe the case.

As reported by The Indian Express, the marriage had allegedly turned troubled behind closed doors soon after the wedding. The FIR claims that Twisha was repeatedly harassed over dowry, subjected to character assassination and pressured during her pregnancy. Her parents have alleged that she was accused of carrying another man’s child and was eventually forced to undergo an abortion due to sustained pressure from her husband and mother-in-law.

Police have also cited WhatsApp chats submitted by the family, along with postmortem findings that reportedly noted multiple ante-mortem injuries.

Meanwhile, Giribala Singh has denied all allegations against the family. According to her claims, Twisha had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and was struggling with substance abuse, which allegedly impacted her mental health in the days leading up to her death.

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In a major development, a Bhopal sessions court rejected Samarth Singh’s bail plea, while Madhya Pradesh Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

DISCLAIMER: This article reports on a tragic loss of life and allegations of marital harassment. The details presented are based on ongoing police investigations, legal filings, and public reactions from public figures, and have not yet been conclusively proven in a court of law.