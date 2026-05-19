Films she left behind: Twisha Sharma’s journey from Miss Pune to Prime Video thriller

Former actor Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12, days after which an FIR was registered against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. Before stepping away from films and moving into the corporate sector, Twisha had appeared in the Hindi cybercrime thriller Zara Sambhal Kay and the Telugu comedy thriller Mugguru Monagallu, which eventually became her final screen appearance. As the investigation into her death continues, colleagues from the film industry have remembered her as a passionate, hardworking and “full of life” actor.

Crowned Miss Pune, she started modelling world as a teenager. Twisha made her acting debut with Zara Sambhal Kay, a cybercrime thriller released in 2018 and currently available on Facebook. The film explored the dark and organised world of cyber fraud and focused on how scammers manipulate unsuspecting victims.

The story revolved around a group involved in credit card fraud and was positioned as a suspense thriller with social messaging around cybercrime awareness. Featuring actors Sachin Srivastava, Raghav Kumra, Manoj Trehan, Jatin Chandolia, Aashna Makkar and Twisha Sharma, the film functioned as both a thriller and a public awareness project.

Twisha played the role of Niaara, a member of the cyber fraud syndicate who would target people by pretending to be new in the city and asking to borrow their phones after claiming she had lost hers. In the film, her character is seen surrendering to the police and confessing her involvement in the racket.

Twisha later appeared in the Telugu comedy thriller Mugguru Monagallu alongside Dheekshith Shetty, Srinivasa Reddy and Vennela Rama Rao. Released in 2021, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The movie followed three men, one mute, one deaf and one blind, who approach the police with clues connected to a series of murders. Twisha played the role of Anjali D, a speech-impaired woman who was also the love interest of Dheekshith Shetty’s character in the film. The film received attention for its unusual premise and comic treatment, and eventually became Twisha’s final acting project before she left the entertainment industry.

As per her family members, she also worked in commercials of established brands such as Dove and L’Oreal as a model.

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Following Mugguru Monagallu, Twisha reportedly chose not to pursue more acting projects and instead shifted her focus towards academics and the corporate world.

Disclaimer: This article covers a sensitive news event involving an ongoing police investigation into a tragic loss of life, along with serious allegations concerning domestic disputes and mental health. The details mentioned are based on preliminary police reports, FIR filings, and statements from family members and associates, and do not constitute definitive legal conclusions.

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Co-stars and filmmakers react to Twisha Sharma’s death

Following news of her death, several actors and filmmakers who worked with Twisha expressed shock and grief. Her Mugguru Monagallu co-star Dheekshith Shetty remembered her as someone deeply committed to her work. “It’s very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion towards whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life,” he told Hindustan Times.

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Dheekshith also revealed that they lost touch after the film’s release and that he did not even know Twisha had gotten married.

“We worked on that one film, and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master’s degree, and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army, and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea. So she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he added.

Director Abhilash Reddy also remembered Twisha as a sincere and professional actor.

“I met her parents on the day of our film’s screening, and they were all such lovely people. It’s such sad and shocking news of her passing,” he said.

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Actor and podcast host Swetaa Varma, who also worked with Twisha in Mugguru Monagallu, shared an emotional note on Instagram after hearing the news.

“Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just six months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served,” Swetaa wrote.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Originally from Noida, Twisha Sharma was an MBA graduate who reportedly met Samarth Singh through a matrimonial website in 2024. The couple got married in Delhi on December 9, 2025.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her BBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University before pursuing an MBA from NMIMS. Prior to her marriage, she had also worked in the restaurant sector as a marketing manager.

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According to police records and allegations made by her family, the marriage allegedly began deteriorating rapidly behind closed doors.

The FIR accuses Twisha’s husband and in-laws of repeatedly taunting her over dowry, questioning her character and pressuring her during her pregnancy. Her parents have alleged that she was accused of carrying another man’s child and was later forced to undergo an abortion under sustained pressure from her husband and mother-in-law. Police have also referred to WhatsApp conversations submitted by the family, along with postmortem findings that reportedly noted multiple ante-mortem injuries.

Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has denied the allegations. According to her, Twisha was undergoing psychiatric treatment and struggling with substance abuse, which allegedly affected her mental health in the days leading up to her death.

DISCLAIMER: This article covers a sensitive news event involving an ongoing police investigation into a tragic loss of life, along with serious allegations concerning domestic disputes and mental health. The details mentioned are based on preliminary police reports, FIR filings, and statements from family members and associates, and do not constitute definitive legal conclusions.

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