Twinkle Khanna says her New Year resolution is to ‘set the bar low’, shares hilarious video: ‘Taking it a step further from Jesus….’

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared her New Year resolution with fans, which entails ‘setting the bar low’. The actor and writer, who is also popular for her biting wit, posted a video on Instagram where she told her followers to not aspire to astronomically high goals, but to start off with ‘small steps’ instead.

Twinkle said in her video, “My New Year Resolution? Set the bar low. Setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next. Begin by first accepting that you aren’t going to lose 20 pounds this year just the way you didn’t lose it last year. So plan on making small changes, like losing the four pounds you gained during Christmas, when taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water from wine, you did your own transformation by turning wine into cellulite.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

As always, fans enjoyed her posts and one wrote, “Haha!!! Simply Hilarious and just loved it!! Happy New Year!” Another added, “Will follow the advice.. from the person I really admire.” One added, “I think you should write a book on parenting too.”

Recently, Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday. Her husband, actor Akshay Kumar shared a video of her singing and wrote, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina.”

Twinkle made her acting debut in the year 1995, with the film Barsaat. After a series of films that were between moderate successes and flops, she quit acting in 2001. She has since established herself as a leading columnist and writer. She has also been credited as a co-producer on many of her husband’s films, including the hit Pad Man.