Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita dismisses claims actor left her a lot of property: ‘We lived on rent, car on EMI’

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetting her suicide after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint, citing he ‘used and cheated on her’. Sheezan’s family, on the other hand, has denied the charges. Today, the late actor would have turned 21, and on the occasion, her mother spoke to the media remembering her daughter.

The bereaved mother said that she is yet to come to terms with the loss of her daughter. She also mentioned that she will leave Mumbai, since she was in the city only for her daughter. Vanita Sharma said she wanted to surprise her daughter on her 21st birthday. Stating that while there was no grand celebration planned, she wanted to bring her a theme cake and invite her close friends. She also said that even when her daughter is not here, she will cut a cake in her memory.

She showed her disgust at news pieces citing that Tunisha was pregnant when she died, and that she has left a lot of property for her mother. Dismissing the same, she said that her daughter liked luxurious items. “She didn’t like shopping but she liked expensive products. I got her a diamond ring on her 18th birthday. She also got a big car even when we could have got a small one. She also wanted an Audi for herself,” she told Aajtak.

The mother also shared that the news of Tunisha leaving a house for her was untrue as they stayed on rent. She said that the mother-daughter duo were planning to buy a house next year. Other than that, be it the car or Tunisha’s laptop, everything is on EMI.

“I have always been like a shadow to her since childhood. Only when Tunisha turned 18, did I start sending her alone on set. I wanted her to be independent. I was also worried that if something happened to me, how would she survive alone,” Vanita Sharma said. She also revealed that her husband passed away in 2011, and that left Tunisha heartbroken. “She was closer to her father and would need him even in her sleep. It was hard to overcome his loss.”