Tunisha Sharma’s mother claims she transferred Rs 3 lakh to daughter’s account in three months: ‘Sheezan Khan and his family used her, here to get justice’

Actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma, on Saturday, reacted to Sheezan Khan’s family’s claims that she would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. Denying the same, Vanita Sharma said she transferred Rs 3 lakh to her daughter in three months, and her bank statement could prove the same. She also mentioned how Sheezan and his family have used her money.

“I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationships. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her Rs 3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement,” she said in a tell-all interview with Aaj Tak.

She further said that Tunisha was disturbed after her breakup with Sheezan. Vanita Sharma said Tunisha was in pain and had told her how he had cheated and used her. She claimed, “I told her to concentrate on the show. Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs, and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports.”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on December 24. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide after her mother filed a complaint. She also accused Sheezan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion. His family, however, has denied all such claims.