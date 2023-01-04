scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Tunisha Sharma’s friends remember her on birth anniversary: ‘Till we meet again….’

Actors Abhishek Sharma and Kanan Sharma have posted a bunch of photos with Tunisha Sharma on Instagram along with a sweet note.

Tunisha SharmaTunisha Sharma with her friends (Photo: Instagram/ Abhishek Sharma)
Tunisha Sharma's friends remember her on birth anniversary: 'Till we meet again….'
It’s late TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary today and on the occasion, few of her friends have taken to social media to share heartwarming wishes for her. Actors Abhishek Sharma and Kanan Sharma have posted a bunch of photos with Tunisha on Instagram along with a sweet note.

They wrote, “Today we would have wished you happy birthday…We are going to miss you our little tunu ….Still not able to believe u have gone ….Till we meet again chottu. We are gonna always remember you for your smile and pure heart. Love you always.”

Tunisha’s friend Reem Sheikh wrote, “I hope you are celebrating your birthday up there in heaven with your dad whom you loved the most…happy birthday.”

Also Read |After Tunisha Sharma’s death, FWICE demands action against Ali Baba makers for ‘gross negligence’: ‘The producers are only interested in earning money’

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

The young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha in the films Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She also had a brief appearance in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. The deceased actor’s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha’s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

Earlier on Monday, the family of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who has been in jail since December 25 in connection with the Tunisha Sharma’s death case, named an “uncle” who the late actor was in mortal fear of. Sheezan’s advocate Shailendra Mishra alleged that Tunisha was in frightful awe of her ‘uncle’ from Chandigarh, who instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangulate Tunisha.

“Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life,” Mishra added.

Advocate Shailendra Mishra further alleged that Sanjeev and Tunisha’s mother controlled her finances, so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money.

“Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money,” said Sheezan Khan’s advocate.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 19:20 IST
