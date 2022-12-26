Tunisha Sharma’s last rites to be held on December 27

Television actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24 in Mumbai. Her untimely death has shocked her family and the entire industry. Amid the ongoing police investigation, Tunisha’s family has said the actor’s last rites will happen at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East, Mumbai on December 27.

A statement released by the family read, “With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.”

Tunisha Sharma’s post mortem was conducted at JJ hospital in the early hours of December 23. According to ANI, the report said that the cause of her death was hanging. “Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference.

After filing a complaint against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s mother Vinita Sharma accused him of cheating on Tunisha. Sheezan’s family has also released a statement and have said that they need privacy.

The statement read, “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now.”