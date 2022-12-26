scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Tunisha Sharma’s last rites to be held on December 27

Amid the ongoing police investigation into Tunisha Sharma’s death, the actor's family has said her last rites will happen at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East, Mumbai on December 27. 

tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma passed away on December 24. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Television actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24 in Mumbai. Her untimely death has shocked her family and the entire industry. Amid the ongoing police investigation, Tunisha’s family has said the actor’s last rites will happen at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East, Mumbai on December 27. 

A statement released by the family read, “With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.”

Tunisha Sharma’s post mortem was conducted at JJ hospital in the early hours of December 23. According to ANI, the report said that the cause of her death was hanging. “Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...

After filing a complaint against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s mother Vinita Sharma accused him of cheating on Tunisha. Sheezan’s family has also released a statement and have said that they need privacy. 

Also read |liveTunisha Sharma death: Vineet Raina says Tunisha Sharma and Shezaan khan were ‘lovey-dovey’ on sets

The statement read, “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 09:42:47 pm
Next Story

Karnataka cabinet approves bill to grant university status to six institutions

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close