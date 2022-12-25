scorecardresearch
Tunisha Sharma’s death: Co-actor Sheezan Khan arrested on charge of suicide abetment

Based on a complaint filed by Tunisha Sharma's mother, the Valiv police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him.

Sheezan Khan, Tunisha SharmaTunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide. (Photos: Instagram/ Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan)
Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested on the charge of suicide abetment after the complaint was filed by Tunisha’s mother. 20-year-old Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother, the Valiv police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station told PTI.  The two had worked together in the show Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul.

In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother claimed that her daughter and Sheezan were involved, and blamed him for her daughter’s extreme step, the police said. As no suicide note was found at the spot, the official said that the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was continuing in the case.

Born in 2002 in Chandigarh, Tunisha had started acting at the age of 14. She played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul that airs on SAB TV. Sheezan, who earlier played young Akbar in another show, featured as Ali Baba in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. She had also starred in several other television shows including Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, where she played the role of a young Katrina Kaif. She had also appeared in a few music videos including Heeriye, Mann Basiya and Tu Baith Mere Saamne.

