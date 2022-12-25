‘Tunisha Sharma didn’t deserve to go this way’: Her co-stars remember her as ‘pure soul’, say she was always with Sheezan Khan

Television actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday in Mumbai on the sets of her show, Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul. As per sources, her cremation will either take place tomorrow or on Tuesday. Her family is waiting for her maternal aunt who is flying down from UK. Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan was booked for abetment to suicide, and sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court on Sunday. Now, Khan’s advocate has told ANI that the police has not found any evidence and his arrest is based on allegations.

Sheezan Khan claims his arrest based on ‘only allegations’

News agency ANI reported that police have said that Tunisha took this extreme step because of her breakup with Sheezan. The FIR of the case revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that it drove her to take the extreme step, said the Mumbai police.

Sheezan’s lawyer, however, told media outside the court that the probe is still in process. “Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don’t have any evidence as yet. Allegations have been made against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted,” reported ANI. They also tweeted the lawyer mentioning that Sheezan’s phone is with the police and no evidence has been found against him.

Mumbai: Sheezan Khan has been sent to 4 days of police custody. Everything will come out in the investigation. Sheezan’s phone is with the police and no such pieces of evidence have been found till now: Sheezan Khan’s advocate pic.twitter.com/quz4WTJBKg — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

‘Tunisha and Sheezan were always together’, says co-star

Tunisha Sharma’s co-stars and friends, as expected, are still trying to deal with the loss. Athar Siddiqui, who has been part of the show, told indianexpress.com that it still feels unreal how Tunisha went. The actor mentioned that they always had a cordial relationship but he never felt she was under any kind of stress.

“She was a very happy person and spoke to everyone on the set. We have had some really good conversations, but she never opened up whether she was bothered about anything. As actors, we are used to masking up our emotions and not sharing our pain with anyone. Also, with a lot of young people looking up to us, we always have to put on a strong face. It’s so sad whatever has happened,” he shared.

Without commenting on Tunisha’s alleged relationship with Sheezan, Athar said that youngsters tend to get very emotional. Also, given she was a single child and did not have anyone to share her feelings with, she could have taken this drastic step in a spur of the moment. He also revealed that he wasn’t in touch with Sheezan but everyone on the set knew they were always together.

Must Read | All that you need to know about Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha’s show may go off-air

Advertisement

A source said Alibaba may go off air after the debacle. While Athar mentioned that he’s not heard anything with regard to that, he did agree that with the female lead gone, and male lead in police custody, makers will have to take a call about the future of the show.

Good friend and former co-star Kanwar Dhillon was the first one to rush to the hospital after hearing the news. Deeply disturbed by the incident, the actor said that Tunisha Sharma was a pure soul and did not deserve to go like this. “She was a family friend and we are all shocked at the moment. I saw her lying there lifeless, and that is the worst memory that I will have of her. It’s a very big loss and I hope her mother gets the strength to deal with it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

While Sayantani Ghosh, her Ali Baba co-star, did not answer our calls, she posted a long note remembering Tunisha. Calling her a ‘butterfly’ the actor wrote that she hasn’t been able to process the loss. She also remembered their conversation and how she will remember her for her ‘radiant smile’. She wrote, “Butterflies can’t see their wings. They can’t see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. Whatver little time I gotto spend with you (though i wish it was more)You were like a butterfly ..fluttering here n there,spreading joy with your effervescent energy . This is so hard to believe .. still can’t process what just happened ..everything seems so fragile. In a moment everything changes! Just met you at shoot the other day,u were brimming with joy n excitement … greeting me warmly with ur hug like always (rarely does one to get to know how the other person is feeling within ). One of our last convos keep coming back to me when we discussed about our common love for handcreams . When you told me that you think of me everytime you use the handcream I gave you … And I shall remember you fondly forever ..”

Advertisement

Sayantani added, “I so wish I got more time to be with you,to have more conversations with you,create fun memories with you.. we were yet to shoot a scene togther … we both were looking forward to that .. but reh Gaya You were bright as sunshine,so driven at work ,filling up the room with ur radiant smile.. I wish you were here and this didn’t happen,I wish I wake up and realize that this is just a bad dream .. Dear @tunisha.sharma you shall be missed and shall remain in our hearts forever May you rest in peace and much strength to your family,.”