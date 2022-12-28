scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Tunisha Sharma to posthumously appear in Abbas-Mustan film, director duo says ‘she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother’

Late actor Tunisha Sharma will posthumously be seen in director duo Abbas-Mustan's next film 3 Monkeys.

tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma worked with Abbas-Mustan in their upcoming film. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)
Actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 on Saturday, will posthumously be seen in director duo Abbas-Mustan’s next film 3 Monkeys. Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, of the duo, said that they could not believe that “she could take such a step.”

He was quoted by IANS as saying, “It is a very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20, she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family.” He added, “Today’s generation at certain times doesn’t think much, but taking such a step is never right.”

The Baazigar director further said, “We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step.”

Also Read |Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Why it’s difficult to prove abetment to suicide charge

The last rites of Tunisha Sharma took place on Tuesday afternoon in Bhayandar, Mumbai. Tunisha’s mother fainted during the funeral and had to be carried to her car.

Tunisha’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was charged by police under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested on Sunday. The police will be producing Sheezan before the Vasai court on Wednesday following the end of his four-day custody. An FIR has been registered against Sheezan after a statement by Tunisha’s mother.

