Tunisha Sharma’s mother accuses Sheezan Khan of cheating on the actor, says he promised to marry her: ‘He should be punished’

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita has revealed new details about the actor’s relationship with her co-star Sheezan Khan. Tunisha allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her serial Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the IPC.

In a statement on Monday, Tunisha’s mother Vanita, who had filed a complaint against Sheezan, said, “I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated Tanisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of which he got involved with Tunisha and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that. I have lost my daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

Police allege the reason behind Tunisha Sharma’s alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan Khan, which took place a fortnight ago. Tunisha was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that it drove her to take the step, said the Mumbai police. The Vasai court has sent Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with her death.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer had earlier stated that the allegations against him are baseless. “Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless,” lawyer Sharad Rai addressed the media after Sheezan was arrested by the police. His advocate also added that no evidence has been found against him as yet.

Tunisha Sharma started acting at the age of 14. She had also appeared in a few music videos including Heeriye, Mann Basiya, Tu Baith Mere Samne. Tunisha played the younger version of Katrina Kaif in both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.